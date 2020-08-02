Ronald Schaefer, 88

Ronald C. Schaefer, of Chesterfield, formerly of Ortonville, passed away April 11, 2020 in Shelby Township at the age 88.

receded in death by his wife of 50 years, Rita.

Brother of Virginia (John) D’Antoni, brother in-law of Marquita (Gerald) McGraw.

Ron proudly served in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1952-54 and later retired as a manufacturing engineer.

He was privileged to be a part of the Honor Flight for the Korean War to Washington D.C., accompanied by his friend Madeleine Macy.

Ron was also presented by the VFW with a unique memorial veteran cane, which is only presented to wartime veterans.

He enjoyed playing bingo and Wii bowling.

He collected car models and attended Bible study groups at Christ the Shepherd Lutheran Church, Ortonville. Ron continued in his faith by conducting Bible study at Shelby Crossings in Shelby Township as well as at Grace Premier Assisted Living in Chesterfield.

Memorial service will be held Friday, August 28, at 1 p.m. at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

Inurnment Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly.

