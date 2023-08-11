Ronald Wells, 84

WELLS

Ronald Dean “Ron” Wells, of Clarkston, passed away on Aug. 9, 2023 at the age of 84.

Preceded in death by his wife Maria “Micki”, son Mike, granddaughter Maria Wells, his parents Lowell and Beatrice Wells, and siblings Florence Finkle, Ann Wells, and Jessie Burt.

Father of Jeffrey (Arlean) Wells, Greg (LeAnn) Wells, Sandy (Benny) Johnson, and Joel Wells. Also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Brother of Lowell (Betty) Wells Jr. and Jim Wells.

Ron retired from Leaseway Trucking. He was a proud member of the Teamsters. Ron was an avid poker player. He enjoyed playing golf, working on and talking about cars.

Visitation Sunday, Aug. 13, 4-8 p.m. at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral service Monday, Aug. 14 at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment at All Saints Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

