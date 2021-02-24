Rose Keener Hudson, 89

Rose Keener Hudson, of Clarkston, passed away on February 22, 2021 at the age of 89.

Preceded in death by her first husband Noel Keener and second husband Marshal Hudson.

Mother of Jean (Jay) Mayo and Jerry Keener, grandma of Hether Pierce, Ben (Tiffany Parson) Mayo, Kevin Keener, Kyle Keener and Zachary Keener, great-grandma of Tristin, Mike, Lola, River and Ryder, sister of Mary Jane Jones.

Also preceded in death by her siblings Charles, Frank, Dot, Robert, Ronald and Margarett.

Funeral service Thursday, February 25 at 1 p.m.at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, where friends may visit at 11 a.m. until the start of the service.

Interment at Hillview Cemetery.

A memorial celebration will be held in the spring when it is safe for all to gather.

Memorial donations may be made to Karmanos Cancer Foundation.

