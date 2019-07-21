Rose M. GRAZIANO

GRAZIANO, Rose M.; of Clarkston formerly of Bloomfield Hills and Sarasota, FL; July 19, 2019; age 93; preceded in death by her husband Louis, son Louie, granddaughter Tara Graziano & grandson Bryan Weightman; mother of Maria (Bob) Strom, Linda (Warren) Hilderbrand, Tom (Sherry) Graziano, Nancy (Mike) Weightman, Bob (Ginny) Graziano & Madeline (Dave) Yenchko; survived by 16 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren; sister of the late Angelo (Annie) Costanzo, Joe (late Katie) Costanzo, late Tom (late Rachel) Costanzo & late Bill (Kay) Costanzo. Rose was a woman of deep faith and love for family and friends. She lived a life well loved. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Monday 3pm-9pm with a rosary at 7pm. Funeral Mass Tuesday 10am at St Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston with visiting directly at the church at 9am. Graveside service Ottawa Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Children’s Leukemia Foundation or American Heart Assn. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com