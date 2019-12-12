Rosemary Button Howey, a long-time resident of Clarkston, died Friday the 15th of November.

Born in 1923, Rosemary was a loving mother and highly respected member of the Clarkston community. Rosemary loved shopping and socializing and was a wonderful friend with a smile that would light up every room. She loved playing instruments and singing. She raised three children and then began working at Independence Township in 1972 for the next twenty years.

She is survived by her children Michael (Joanne), Lon W. (Susan) and Lynn (Mike), grandchildren Meghan (Melissa), Cora (Matt) and Julie Malec, and great-grandchildren Jack, Beatrix and Leo. Predeceased by husband, Robert to whom she was married for over 6 decades.

There will be a memorial service in Clarkston in Spring 2020. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.

