Rotarians uncork at Andiamos in Clarkston

Clarkston Rotary Club welcomed warmer weather with a Spring Michigan Wine Tasting, May 14 at Andiamo Trattoria Clarkston.

“Andiamo Trattoria graciously opened their doors and proved to be the consummate host to over 200 patrons and supporters of Rotary,” said Clarkston Rotarian Joel DeLong. “The weather finally cooperated and the warm sunny weather allowed for the outer doors to remain open. People were greeted to soft music from a pianist.”

Guests tasted featured wine pourings from six northern Michigan wineries, Bel Lago, Black Star Farms, Brys Estates, Forty-Five North, Hawthorne and Laurentide, all located in the Traverse City and Leelanau Peninsula area.

“The evening was a success, allowing people to stroll and socialize, sample wine and food, and benefit the Clarkston Rotary’s commitment to local and international service projects,” DeLong said. “Andiamo Trattoria as a first time host exceeded all expectations and clearly put forth an outstanding effort. Thank you to everyone who attended, donated items or volunteered in making the event evening an absolute success.”

The club hosts its annual A Taste for the Holidays at Bordine Nursery in late October, featuring wines of the world, craft beers, artisan alcohols, and food samplings from many local restaurants. For more information, go to clarkstonrotary.org.

~Phil Custodio