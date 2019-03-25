Roy A. WATERSTRADT

WATERSTRADT, Roy A. of Auburn Hills; formerly of Lake Orion; passed away suddenly March 23, 2019; age 70. Beloved husband of Renee. Loving father of Kaleb. Dear brother of Linda Hough, Kathryn (Christopher) Kozachik, Karen (Rob) Countryman, and Nancy Stiller. Roy grew up in Lake Orion where he played multiple sports such as football and track. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed spending time with his family. A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, March 27 at 11:30am at Clarkston Community Church, where friends may visit beginning at 10:30am until the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family for support with final expenses. A gofundme page for the family of Roy can be found at:gf.me/u/rn4t5h “back on our feet”.

