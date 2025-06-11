Roy William Midgley, 92

Roy William Midgley; beloved resident of Grand Blanc; formerly of Rochester & Clarkston; born November 15, 1932, in Detroit to Frank & Charlotte Midgley, passed away peacefully on June 5, 2025, at the age of 92 years young.

Roy earned a bachelor’s degree from GMI, graduating at the top of his class in 1955. He had a remarkable ascent through numerous engineering positions at General Motors, where he worked or led in pretty much every engine group. He was revered as one of the premier engine designers in the world. Roy’s illustrious career culminated in 1995 with his retirement as Director of Engine Engineering at General Motors, a tenure most famously highlighted by his role as the chief engineer for the legendary ZR1 Corvette engine. Roy embraced life with passion, finding joy in tennis, golfing, skiing, traveling & woodworking. He cherished the countless hours spent with family & friends on ski trips across the world & Northern Michigan. His love for tennis was so profound that in 1969, he founded one of Michigan’s first & most successful indoor tennis facilities, the Rochester Hills Tennis and Swim Club, which remarkably thrives to this day.

Husband to Diane for 33 years; Father to Mark (Molly) Midgley, Faye (Dan) Woodley & Lynne (Terry) Ott; Bonus father to Jennifer (Gary) Helminski, Jason (Christy) Iras & Jonathon (Carolyn) Iras; Grandpa to Poff (Ciara), Drake, Macaira, Grant, the late Cale, Shane, Avery, Holden, Hudson, Mackenzie, John-Roy & Paige (Drew); survived by three great-grandsons: Avery, Waylon, Rowan; Preceded in death by first wife Jessie; brother of Faye (Karl) Anderson; brother-in-law to Bill (“Snooze”) Britt & Bob Britt;.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, Friday, June 20, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Memorial Service Saturday, June 21 at 11 a.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church, Clarkston, with Pastor Jonathan Heierman officiating. Visiting at 10 a.m. at the church. Inurnment Van Hoosen Jones Cemetery, Rochester. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages you to share a memory & a favorite story of Roy.

Please leave a memory or condolence on the online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com