Rudy’s Prime Steakhouse receives building award from MHPN

Michael Moon (Secretary of the Clarkston Historic District Commission) presents Robert Esshaki (co-owner) with the award Esshaki and co-owner Chris Thomas received from the Michigan History Preservation Network. Photo by Eric Lewis

CLARKSTON — Last month, Rudy’s Prime Steakhouse owners Robert Esshaki and Chris Thomas revived a building award at the Michigan Historic Preservation Network Awards Ceremony at Lake Superior State University.

Built in 1915 as a one-story parapeted native stone building on the West Side of South Main Street (9 South Main), it was originally the Voorheis Ford Service & Auto Supply Company with two bay windows and a large double door on the south elevation (Mill Street).

By 1942 these bay windows and the double door were enclosed with stone and a local branch of the Kroger Grocery and Baking Company operated in the building. By the mid-1950s, Kroger had outgrown the building and moved to a location within Independence Township.

Rudy Schwartz had operated a grocery and meat market at several locations beginning in 1933 at the southwest corner of South Main and Washington Streets. He eventually purchased the building at 9 South Main Street in 1954, maintaining the name Rudy’s Market with a bright red “Rudy’s” neon sign on the front façade.

The building and the business became known for its neon sign.

In 1989, the current co-owner Robert Esshaki purchased the building along with the business and continued to operate it as a grocery and meat market until September 2021.

At that time the owners began the rehabilitation of the native stone building to acknowledge its historical significance within the Clarkston community. The large double door and bay windows on the south elevation were opened into four large windows.

The now iconic Rudy’s neon sign continues to welcome patrons to Rudy’s Prime Steakhouse.

In October of 2024, the building reopened as a premium steakhouse.