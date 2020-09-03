Runners finish in third place at invite

It was a third place finish for the Clarkston Everest Collegiate Girls Varsity Cross Country team in the Michigan Catholic Invite on Saturday.

The Mountaineers finished in third place in the St. Sebastian race at St. Francis Retreat Center with 90 points.

Sophomore Caroline Cross led the runners, finishing in ninth place in the time of 22:43.12, to receive a medal. Junior Avery Herrgott and freshman Eve Herrgott also received medals for their finishes. Avery finished in 12th place, 23:05.62; and Eve finished in 15th place, 23:25.28.

Sophomore Alyse Felix finished in the time of 24:15.17 and junior Theresa Waller finished in 24:40.81.

Grand Rapids Catholic Central finished in first place with 53 points. The top five teams also included Pontiac Notre Dame Prep in second place with 60 points; Lansing Catholic, fourth, 123; and Grand Rapids West Catholic, fifth, 127.

Coach Mary Williams noted one of the highlights was the team has never placed at this meet before.

Another highlight came from freshman Kathleen Thibodeau who ran the third fastest time, 26:18.59. She ran in the reserves race and finished in ninth.

“It is seven minutes faster than her time at practice on Monday,” Williams shared, adding she could become the sixth runner on the varsity team.

“It was a strong showing,” said Williams. “Some really even pacing on the varsity squad that was really impressive. It was great to see the kids compete again. It had been too long.”

She shared a lot of precautions were in place including parents were only in the parking lot. There were a limited number of runners per race and at the chute the runners were escorted directly back to the tent.

The next scheduled meet is the OCS Small School Invite at Oakland Christian, Sept. 10. ~WARP