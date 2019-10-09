Runners rule county meet

Senior Brendan Favazza led the the Wolves to victory as the boys varsity cross country team claimed the Oakland County Championship on Saturday.

Favazza finished in first place in the time of 15:40.6 at Kensington Metropark as Clarkston scored 64 points for first place out of 32 teams at the meet.

Senior Nathan Sesti finished in seventh place at the time of 16:34; sophomore Andrew Sesti, 11th, 16:40; senior Christian Collis, 17th, 16:57.6; sophomore Joey Taverna, 28th, 17:12.6; junior Owen Kolean, 69th, 17:53.2; and senior Carson Brock, 71st, 17:55.4.

The top ten teams in the county were Stoney Creek in second place with 87 points; Detroit Catholic Central, third, 151; Milford, fourth, 153; Walled Lake Central, fifth, 194; Novi, sixth, 205; Rochester Adams, seventh, 217; Farmington, eighth, 235; Lake Orion, ninth, 261; and Walled Lake Northern, tenth, 281.

The girls varsity team finished in second place out of 30 teams with 158 points.

Senior Mia Patria led the pack as she finished in sixth place at the time of 19:20.1. Junior Mattie Drennan finished in 13th place, 20:04.5; sophomore Elise Wilhem, 28th, 20:51.9; sophomore Mackenzie Montigano, 55th, 21:32.7; freshman Cate Cotter, 59th, 21:35.3; freshman Rebekah Wilson, 97th, 22:23.9; and senior Haley Puskar, 166th, 24:13. 8.

The top ten teams in the county also included Troy in first place with 108 points; Milford, third, 175; Birmingham Seaholm, fourth, 210; Royal Oak, fifth, 242; Rochester Adams, sixth, 255; Rochester, seventh, 264; Walled Lake Westen, eighth, 269; Walled Lake Northern, ninth, 276; and Oxford, tenth, 337.

The Wolves finished in first place in both the girls and boys races at Hanson’s Invitational, Sept. 28.

The boys finished with a score of 30 out of 19 teams competing in division one at the race.

The Wolves had four runners finish in the top five with Favazza leading the way to first place at the time of 15:29.

Nathan Sesti finished in second place, 16:19, and his brother Andrew closely followed taking third place ten seconds later. Collis finished in fifth place, 16:38.

Taverna was the fifth runner for Clarkston, with a 19th place finish, 17:24.

The top five teams also included Stoney Creek in second place, 46; Port Huron Northern, third, 95; Utica, fourth, 111; and Warren DeLaSalle, fifth, 130.

The girls finished in first place with a score of 52 out of 16 teams in division one.

Patria led the race, finishing in first place at the time of 19:15. The top five runners for Clarkston also included Drennan in fourth place, 20:14; Wilhelm, fifth, 20:38;Montigano, 16th, 21:48; and Cotter, 26th, 22:16.

The top five teams also included Rochester in second place, 59; Stoney Creek, third, 86; Sterling Heights Stevenson, fourth, 119; and Utica, fifth, 120.

The boys varsity team finished in third place during the OAA Red Jamboree No. 2 at Lake Orion with 72 points, Sept. 24.

Andrew Sesti led the pack, finishing in fifth place at the time of 17:11.8. The top five placers for Clarkston also included Collis in sixth place at 17:14.5; Taverna, 11th, 17:41.6; Kolean, 21st, 18:00.5; and Brock, 33rd, 18:26.1.

Rochester Adams finished in first place with 32 points; Lake Orion, second, 48; Oxford, third, 80; Troy, fifth, 138; and Birmingham Seaholm, sixth, 155.

The boys JV team also finished in third place, scoring 99 points. The top five finishers were senior Bill Osmun in 16th place at the time of 19:00.8; senior Doug Olson, 21st, 19:16.9; sophomore Nolan Puffer, 24th, 19:27; sophomore Drew Kuczera, 27th, 19:32.2; and freshman Henry Poploskie, 43rd, 20:07.6.

Lake Orion finished in first place with 15 points; Rochester Adams, second, 44; Oxford, fourth, 116; Troy, fifth, 118; and Seaholm, sixth, 162.

The girls varsity team finished the OAA Red Jamboree No. 2 in second place with 60 points at Lake Orion, Sept. 24.

Patria led the pack as she finished in second place, 19:31.8. Drennan was close behind in third place, 20:25.3. The top five runners also included Wilhelm in eighth place, 20:59.4; Puskar, 23rd, 22:09.4; and Montigano, 24th, 22:09.6.

Troy finished in first place with 54 points; Rochester Adams, third, 69; Oxford, fourth, 92; Lake Orion, fifth, 101; and Birmingham Seaholm, sixth, 127.

The JV team finished in sixth place with 167 points. The top five runners were sophomore Crysta Gasiorowski in 32nd place, 24:53.4; freshman Maya Brown, 40th, 25:13.6; freshman Brooke Hodgins, 41st, 25:15.6; junior Kelsey Roth, 55th, 25:44.4; and senior Jennifer Starnes, 75th, 26:42.6.

The Wolves compete in the Oxford Invitational at Oxford Golf Course, 300 East Drahner Road, on Friday. JV Girls start at 4:15 p.m.

They host the OAA Red Championship at Clintonwood Park on October 17.