Running wild in Clarkston

Clarkston runners finished the regular season in the third OAA Jamboree at Clintonwood Park last Thursday.

The boys cross country team finished the varsity race in second place with 59 points.

Senior Joey Taverna led the Wolves with a first place finish in the time of 16:07.80. Junior Henry Poploskie finished in eighth place, 16:48.60; sophomore Bryce Nowik, 11th, 17:00.10; sophomore Andrew Floros, 13th, 17:10.70; sophomore Matthew Boor, 27th, 17:58.40; freshman Jaxson Nowik, 29th, 18:09.10; senior Hunter Bogar, 34th, 18:19.40; and freshman Sam King, 40th, 18:34.50.

Lake Orion finished in first place with 21 points; Troy and Oxford tied for third, 86; Rochester Adams, fifth, 128; and Birmingham Seaholm, 160.

The boys finished the JV race in third place with 70 points.

The top five runners were freshman Cayden DeGrendel in seventh place in the time of 18:20.40; sophomore Zac Montgomery, ninth, 18:23.90; freshman Braden Waechter, 11th, 18:29.20; freshman Evan Savoie, 19th, 18:47.30; and junior Isaac Rucker, 32nd, 19:07.30.

Lake Orion finished in first place with 19 points; Oxford, second, 69; Rochester Adams, fourth, 83; Troy, fifth, 127; and Birmingham Seaholm, sixth, 173.

The girls finished in third place in the varsity race with 79 points.

Sophomore Alexandra Brigham finished in first place with the time of 18:17.30. Senior Mackenzie Montigano finished in 17th place, 20:27; sophomore Anna Reineck, 18th, 20:31.50; junior Cate Cotter, 20th, 20:36.50; freshman Lily Miles, 23rd, 20:42.70; sophomore Claire Walker, 26th, 21:04.60; junior Rebekah Wilson, 33rd, 21:32.70; and sophomore Nora Miller, 37th, 21:44.10.

Oxford finished in first place with 37 points; Troy, second, 62; Birmingham Seaholm, fourth, 88; Rochester Adams, fifth, 117; and Lake Orion, sixth, 125.

The girls JV team finished first place with 27 points.

The top five runners for Clarkston finished in the top ten. Senior Elise Wilhelm led the pack, finishing in second place in the time of 21:03.50; freshman Kendall Sieradski, fourth, 21:24.50; freshman Lauren Williams, fifth, 21:47.50; senior Crysta Gasiorowski, seventh, 21:55.20; and sophomore Morgan Poploskie, ninth, 22:00.10.

Oxford finished in second place with 32 points; Rochester Adams, third, 85; Birmingham Seaholm, fourth, 106; Lake Orion, fifth, 132; and Troy, sixth, 140.

Clarkston heads to the MHSAA Lower Peninsula Division 1 Region 9 Cross Country meet at Anchor Bay High School this Friday. The girls race starts at 3:45 p.m., boys race at 4:15 p.m. Spectators can park in school lots. Please do not arrive between 2-2:30 p.m. due to school traffic. MHSAA ticket prices are set for $10 per vehicle.

