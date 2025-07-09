RUSH-ing into learning, growing at summer camps

By Wendi Reardon Price

Staff Writer

wprice@mihomepaper.com

CLARKSTON — Kids were busy in the CSMTech wing of Clarkston High School for a few weeks as Team RUSH 27 Robotics held their annual summer camps.

Two camps added this year were RUSH Design Lab: Create, Print, Innovate and RUSH Earth Explorers: Art & Science in Nature. Both, run by CHS teacher Courtney Hughes, were held for four days for kids going into grades fifth through ninth.

In the design lab many were using Adobe Illustrator to create a personal logo for themselves on June 25.

“Then, we are having them download it onto a thumb drive. We are vinyl cutting them and putting them on their own T-shirts they can take home which is exciting,” said McKenna Schonschack, a CHS junior and member of Team RUSH. “We also made some Zen gardens with 3D printing. They designed those earlier in the week in TinkerCad. We have some air plants to put in it and some sand. We had them make mini rakes for the Zen gardens.”

Schonschak added it’s been fun watching the kids learn and grow.

“When they first come in they are really shy,” she said. “Over the last three days we have seen them branch out. They are really talking a lot more. It’s fun to hear them jumping ideas off each other like what about this and other kids will jump in. It’s a really good creative environment overall. It’s a really positive atmosphere.”

She added it was fun to teach them how to use STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) in different ways.

“I think a lot of people don’t realize you can use STEM for art,” she said. “They are learning they have many more applications than just building a robot. In our everyday life, they are learning that especially because when we did logos – what makes it different and what is the science behind it. They learn so quickly because they are so young that they aren’t afraid. They pick it up easier and experiment more.”

Finn Berard, a recent CHS graduate, shared RUSH Lego Robotics, a camp RUSH has offered since the beginning was full for both weeks.

“It’s been awesome,” he said. “They have been super engaged and having fun. They are seeing STEM at a young age and becoming interested.”

Lego Robotics, for campers entering grades 3-5, is modeled after the FIRST Lego League Challenge program.

Senior David Akers shared they had 18 campers during the second session, six returned from the first session.

“They learn what a robot is, what programming is, how to program them They learn basic concepts,” he said. “We show them what programming is and the robots will only do what you tell them. We started the challenges at the end of Tuesday. We have three easy, three medium and three hard ones. Each is worth different amount of points. They also get a point for returning back to the space they started in.”

He added a lot of the kids continue after they leave the camp.

“We have kids who start this then they want do FLL in the fall, then start FTC and hopefully it leads them to joining Team RUSH,” Akers said. “They have a lot of fun seeing how the challenges work. We have a demonstration at the end of the week with one of our robots.”

Over in RUSH 3D Modeling with TinkerCAD, campers were able to participate in a beginner as well as an advanced session.

“In this camp we get them started on basic CAD software,” said sophomore Ryan Lienger. “We try to go in more depth (than in school). They also have an option to move on to the next camp the advanced CAD in the afternoon. Advanced is like this one, but we try to kick it up more of a notch. This is a really fun camp. I would do it if I was their age.”

Leinger shared the campers made many things during the sessions. One was a chess piece. He added the kids have a good start to go home and continue working on what they learning.

“We tell them they can do it at home and at the library. We try to make sure they can keep doing this,” Leinger.

“Yes, Clarkston Independence District Library has 3D printing you can do,” Berard added. “Just have to pay for materials. We have had a lot of campers take advantage of it.”

Berard and Akers added the camps are a great opportunity for counselors on Team RUSH to get experience in leadership.

RUSH offered eight camps this summer including RUSH Drone Camp, RUSHing Girls to Engineering, RUSH 3D Modeling with TinkerCAD for Beginners, RUSH 3D Modeling with TinkerCAD for Advanced, RUSH Junior Robotic and Vex123 and RUSH Lego Robotics.

“We have doubled what we had last year. It’s all been good,” said Kyle Hughes, coach and director for Team RUSH 27. “The amount of STEM stuff the kids have learned has been phenomenal. We had a lot kids last week who signed up for a second week on the last day. The high school kids do a phenomenal job of having these kids feel good about being here. We claim this is a safe space and we want to keep it a safe place.”