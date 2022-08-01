Russell Dorn, 38

Russell S. Dorn, of New York City, formerly of Clarkston, lost a lifetime battle with his heart condition, passing on July 15, 2021 at the age of 38 under loving care at NYU.

Russell is survived by his parents, his brother Roger Dorn and wife Ruth Dorn (Baetz), and sister Rachael Dorn, as well as a loving and supportive extended family.

Russell was born on September 2, 1983, to Barbara Dorn and Ted Dorn. He graduated Magna Cum Laude from Clarkston High School where he enthusiastically participated in Japanese Club as well as acting, singing, and dancing in theatre. He got his Master’s degree in Japanese language from Eastern Michigan University.

Russell had a tenacity in life, living life above and beyond expectations. He loved learning about other cultures, especially enjoying traveling abroad. He traveled to Japan, England, Spain, France, and Thailand to name a few, making lifelong friends along the way. He enjoyed trying new food, fashion, learning new languages, and gaming.

In his beloved city of NYC, he enjoyed biking and walking. He lived near Waypoint Cafe, a gaming cafe where he spent much of his time surrounded by kind, supportive, and loving, colorful friends.

He will be deeply missed by friends and family.

A celebration of his life was held on July 30, 2022 at the Independence Oaks County Park, Clarkston.

Arrangements by the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, Waterford.

Online guestbook modetzfuneralhomes.com.