Ruth Coulson, 84

Ruth D. Coulson, of Clarkston, passed away September 16, 2020 at the age of 84.

Beloved wife of Ed for 56 years. Loving mother of James (Brenda) Coulson, Charles (Sandra) Coulson and Michael (Chagit) Coulson. Proud grandmother of Kelly, Amber, Courtney, Nikki, Chad, Ariel, and Matthew. Adored great-grandmother of six. Dear sister of Ann, Fred, Jean, Richard, Don, Marie, Steve, and the late Tom.

Friends may visit Sunday, September 20, from 4-8 p.m. at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

Funeral mass Monday, September 21 at 11 a.m. at St. Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston.

Rite of committal All Saints Cemetery.

