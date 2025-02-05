Ruth Holmes, 93

Ruth T. Holmes, age 93 formerly of Brecksville, Ohio and now Clarkston, Michigan passed away peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus on January 29th 2025. Beloved wife of Joe for 66 years; Loving mother of Jeffrey Holmes (Mary Lou) and Lynne Work (Andy); Dearest grandmother of Jennifer, Elizabeth, Christopher, Amanda and Krissy and great grandmother of Penelope, James, Jackson, Adelene and Ethan, Dear sister of Dallas “Tex” (deceased) Holmes (Joanne).

Ruth graduated from Beaver Falls High School in Pennsylvania where she was also a member of the Order of the Rainbow for Girls. She met Joe’s future sister-in-law, Joanne, at the Robert Morris School of Business, where she trained as a secretary/administrative assistant. She later married Joe after meeting him at his brother’s wedding. They settled in Pittsburgh while the kids were growing up but moved to Ohio in 1979 and resided there until Joe’s passing in February 2021.

Ruth was very involved in the Women’s Circle at Brecksville United Methodist Church. She and Joe volunteered at the annual Home Days celebration selling the pies Ruth helped bake for the event. She was also an avid knitter making blankets, hats and booties for charity and family. Ruth enjoyed being a grandmother and great grandmother and spent countless hours attending birthday parties, dance recitals, sporting events and other family and holiday celebrations. Each grandchild enjoyed spending a week alone each summer with Grandpa and Grandma doing their favorite things. She was an excellent cook and hosted many holiday celebrations at her home for the whole family.

Ruth and Joe also volunteered as appointment drivers and substitute meals on wheels drivers for Brecksville Human Resources and Red Coat ushers at The Playhouse Square. Joe and Ruth were honored as the Senior Volunteers of the Year in 2008.

Following Joe’s passing, Ruth moved to Michigan to be close to her daughter and family. She joined North Oaks Church and made new friends through church attendance and Community Bible Study. She was an avid reader and loved to sing and solve puzzles.

Her beautiful smile and frequent laughter brightened everyone’s day, and she lived life well. Always finding the positive side of any situation. She spent the last weekend of her life celebrating a delayed family Christmas attended by all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Ruth’s name are suggested to North Oaks Church, where a Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2025 at 11 a.m. at North Oaks Church, Clarkston. Family and friends may arrive any time after 10 a.m. Please consider leaving a memory or condolence on Ruth’s online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com.