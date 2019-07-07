Ruth M. TARVESTAD

TARVESTAD, Ruth M.; of Tampa, FL formerly of Clarkston, MI; passed away July 4, 2019; age 88; wife of Donald for nearly 70 years; mother of Faith (Mark) Maiville, Joy (Larry) VanderWeel, Hope Cartier, Melody Tarvestad & Timothy (Kimberly) Tarvestad; 15 grandchildren & 25 great grandchildren; preceded in death by brother William Phillips. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Thursday 6 pm-8 pm. Funeral Service Friday 12:30 pm at the funeral home. Interment Perry Mt Park Cemetery. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com