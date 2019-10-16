Ruth V. STANTON

STANTON, Ruth V. of Clarkston; passed away October 15, 2019; age 89. Preceded in death by her husband Raymond, daughter Cynthia (Michael) Zorn and siblings John, Jacob, Peter, Clara and Harold. Mother of Christopher (Toni) Stanton and Carrie (Robert) Giaier. Grandmother of Ryan (Robyn) and Jennifer, Amelia (Cody), Anna (Adam), Kellie (Nick) and Kevin (Rebecca). Private Inurnment All Saints Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com