Sally A. Jackson

JACKSON, SALLY A. of Charlotte, formerly of Clarkston, passed away February 10, 2020 at 83 years of age. Loving wife of the late William; dear mother of Judith (Paul) McKinney, Jane (the late Ralph) Hettich (Phil), and Janice (Karl) Mertins; grandmother of 7; great grandmother of 17; dear friend of Neil Johnson; preceded in death by 10 siblings.

Sally was a good neighbor who enjoyed playing bingo and attending jamborees. She was a composer of poetry who loved her grandchildren and time spent with her family. Her beautiful smile will be dearly missed by all who loved her. Funeral service Monday, February 17, 2020 at 10 a.m., Coats Funeral Home – Waterford. Burial follows Ottawa Park Cemetery, Clarkston. Family will receive friends Sunday 3-8 p.m. To post a condolence, visit www.CoatsFuneralHome.com.