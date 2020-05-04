Sally J. Heitmeyer, 76

HEITMEYER, Sally J., 76, of Elk Rapids, passed away peacefully at Munson Medical Center on Saturday, May 2, 2020, following a three-year battle with leukemia.

Sally was a warrior throughout the battle. She was born on March 6, 1944, in Pontiac, Michigan, the daughter of Richard and Dora Morgan.

She graduated from Clarkston High School in 1962.

Sally was all about her family and friends, and always willing to lend a hand to help others. Carl, her beloved husband of 49 years, and Sally loved to travel and enjoyed winters in Lakeland, Florida, where they would watch all of the Tigers home games. Sally was also a huge Jimmy Buffett fan.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Nancy (Mantyla). She will be greatly missed and is survived by her husband Carl, brother John (Connie) Morgan, son Rick (Lori) Heitmeyer, daughter Amy (Paul) Neubelt, and grandchildren Amber (Lo) Waters, Courtney (Tyler) Stegman, Morgan Neubelt, and Amelia Neubelt, great grandson Theodore Stegman, several nieces and nephews, and her beloved dog, Missy.

Due to public health concerns and the current shelter in place order, a celebration of life is tentatively planned for Saturday, August 1, in Elk Rapids.