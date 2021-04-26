Sally Richmond, 72

Sally A. Richmond (Ellis), of Clarkston, passed away on April 24, 2021 at the age of 72.

Mother of Melissa (Ken) McNealy, grandma of Victoria McNealy, sister of Sarah.

Preceded in death by her parents Samuel and Margaret Ellis and her brother Sam Ellis Jr.

Sally retired from Foamade as a shipping clerk. She loved spoiling her granddaughter and enjoyed flower gardening. She will be remembered for decorating for every holiday.

Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to our local churches.

