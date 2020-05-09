Sally V. Kubani, 83

KUBANI, Sally V.; of Clarkston; passed away surrounded by her family on May 7, 2020; age 83; wife of Vic for 57 years; mother of Mary (David) Pacitto & Ray (Sue) Kubani; preceded in death by her son Gary Kubani; grandmother of Regina, Julia, Garrett & Maria Pacitto, Kent & Drew Kubani; sister of Andy & Jim McGowan and the late Margaret Mackey; sister in law of Joe (Rose) Kubani & Rosemary (Sal) Giacomazza; aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Sally was a passionate clinical social worker for many years at Cranbrook Hospice. She was a member at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church and Pontiac Society of Artists.

She was a talented artist and participated in many art shows. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

Due to the national health crisis, private services will be held. Interment Lakeview Cemetery, Clarkston.

Memorials may be made to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen.

