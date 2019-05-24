Saluting those who have fallen

Deceased veterans will be honored in Clarkston during the annual Memorial Day Service at Lakeview Cemetery in Clarkston.

Members of the American Legion, Campbell-Richmond Post 63, along with the Clarkston High School Band, will gather at Depot Park at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, May 27, and

march from there for Lakeview Cemetery at 10 a.m.

The parade starts on Depot Street to Holcomb, proceeding to Lakeview Cemetery. The public is invited to march along with the Legion to the memorial service at the cemetery,

which should start at about 10:30 a.m.

“This year we are honored to have Major Jamie Breckenridge, who is a resident of Clarkston and currently assigned to the 413th Training Battalion in Ft Knox Kentucky,

as our guest speaker,” said spokesperson Barney Schoenfeld.