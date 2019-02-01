Samuel MACKEY JR.

MACKEY JR., Samuel of Clarkston; went to be with the Lord January 31, 2019; age 100. Preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Joyce. Loving father of Susanne (Ted) Smith, Robert (Kathy) Mackey and Nancy (James “Randy”) Finn. Also survived by his brother James (Judy) Mackey, 9 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 11 great-great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his siblings Mary, Mildred, Eileen & Jean. Sam was extremely proud to serve his country during WWII in the Army Air Corps, as a decorated 1st Lieutenant. Friends may visit Sunday 1-7 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral Service Monday 11 am at The River Church, 3411 Airport Rd, Waterford. Interment Tuesday 11 am at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Memorial donations may be made to The River Church. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com