Sandra Atherton, 72

Sandra L. Atherton, of Ortonville, passed away peacefully at home on May 26, 2023 at the age of 72 while surrounded by family.

Preceded in death by her husband Dennis.

Mother of Tonyea VanPatten, late Danelle (Brett) Orr, Dennis “Russ” Atherton Jr., and John Atherton, grandma of Justin (fiance’ Jessica Burke) Noble, Chelsea (Jim) Atherton, Brittany Atherton, Alexis (Tyler) Mitosinka, Breeana Atherton, Zach VanPatten, and Emily Orr, great-grandma of Jayden, Josie, Jackson, and Ari, sister of Anthony Swiastyn Jr., late Connie Furlong, and late Donald Beltz, and many nieces and nephews.

Sandy was the family caregiver and loved dogs. She enjoyed collecting antiques and trips to Hawaii. She retired from General Motors and had been a mail carrier.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Friday, June 2 from 5-7 p.m. Private family inurnment at All Saints Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to PanCAN.

