Sarah Dean, 47

Sarah M. Dean, of Clarkston, passed away December 6, 2020, at the age of 47.

Beloved wife of Jeffrey. Loving mother of Anna and Lyle. Dear sister of Stephen (Kae) Bauer and Julie Bauer. Special aunt of Cree and Emmy. Daughter-in-law of Judith (Phillip) Davis and Michael (Jane) Dean. Sister-in-law of David (Mary) Dean, Suzanne Dean, Julie Palmer, Kathryn (Jason) McDonald, Erich (Angela) Becker and Jon (Tess) Dean.

Preceded in death by her mother Lenora Ann Bauer.

Also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Sarah was very dedicated to her family and especially loved being a mother.

She enjoyed spending time at the lake house and was blessed with many fond memories.

Private family services will be held at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. A public memorial service will be planned for the spring when COVID restrictions allow.

Memorials may be made to Everest Collegiate Academy.

