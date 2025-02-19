Sarah L. Rysdale (Sally) of White Lake, Michigan, died peacefully on February 9, 2025. She was the beloved mother of Tracy (Mathew) Janczak and Raegan Rysdale (Mark), and the cherished grandmother of Grace Janczak. She was also a loving aunt to Tony and Scott Grant. Sarah was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Emma Lee Grant, her husband, Raymond Rysdale, and her brothers, Richard and Charlie Grant.

Sarah, affectionately known as Sally, was a loving and devoted wife, mom, grandma, and friend. She had a deep love for all animals and was a passionate advocate for their well-being. Her home was always filled with pets, and she supported numerous animal charities throughout her life.

As a real estate professional, Sally was known for her unwavering dedication to her clients. She had an innate ability to connect with people and gained a reputation for integrity and exceptional people skills. She created lasting relationships with her clients and co-workers during her 25 years in the industry.

Sally was a devout Roman Catholic and an active member of both St. Perpetua Catholic Church and the Church of the Holy Spirit. Sally often volunteered her time as a Eucharistic Minister, teaching catechism classes, and providing overnight eucharistic adoration.

Known for her wonderful sense of humor, Sally had a unique ability to bring joy and laughter to those around her. Her quick wit and playful spirit were cherished by her family and friends, making every gathering a memorable one.

Visitation will be held on Feb. 17, 2025, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home in Clarkston. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Feb. 18, 2025, at 11 a.m., with visitation beginning at 10:30 am at St. Perpetua Catholic Church, 134 Airport Road, Waterford. Memorial donations may be made to the Michigan Humane Society, an organization close to Sarah’s heart.

Sarah’s memory will live on in the hearts of those who loved her. May she rest in peace.

