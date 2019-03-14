Sarah Lindsey LEONI

LEONI, Sarah Lindsey of Ortonville; passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family, after a courageous battle with cancer; March 13, 2019; age 42. Beloved wife of Matt; proud mother of Violet and Casual; cherished daughter of Gary and Patricia King; loving sister of Bethany King; dear daughter in law of Albert Anthony “Tony” and Verna Leoni. Sarah was a devoted yoga instructor and enjoyed sharing the passion with others. She was a spirited soul and an independent thinker with strong opinions. Sarah enjoyed time spent in her gardens and baking and cooking healthy food for her family. She was committed to her children’s schooling and valued time volunteering in their classrooms. Friends may visit Monday 4:00-8:00 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Tuesday 11 am at the Clarkston United Methodist Church. Memorial donations may be made in Sarah’s memory to the family, for the future education of her children Violet and Casual. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com