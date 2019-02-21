Sashabaw Plains honors Good Citizens

BY JOETTE KUNSE

Special to the Clarkston News

Sashabaw Plains Chapter of Daughters of American Revolution (D.A.R.) honored five high school seniors with their Good Citizen award.

Clarkston High School’s Good Citizen was Amy Coomer. Coomer dedicates much of her free time to the Clarkston High School Optimist Club and has served as the Michigan District Governor of the Junior Optimists.

She was twice a recipient of the Clarkston Youth Recognition Award from Clarkston Area Youth Assistance and participates as a tutor and on the fundraising committee of Youth Assistance.

She also is involved with MYLead, Tim Horton’s Children’s Foundation Youth Advisory Council and Girl’s State. She hopes to attend Eastern Michigan University and study Social Work.

Our Lady of the Lakes’ senior Abbygale Hoffman-Wiegand has a love of history, politics and math and hopes to use those studies to make the world a better place.

Hoffman-Wiegand is a member of the National Honor Society, a Red Cross Blood Drive coordinator and has been a member of the Student Council since fifth grade. She is also a member of the varsity volleyball, basketball and soccer teams.

Jamie Elrod is a senior at Fenton High School. She is a member of the Key Club, Student Council, National Honor Society and the high school Adrenaline Dance Team.

She volunteers at area soup kitchens, Hurley Hospital, voter registration drives and the was the Fenton Freedom Festival Queen. Elrod’s future plans are to major in physics and study environmental science at University of Washington.

Lake Fenton senior recipient Justine Bicego is active in softball, cross country, band and theatre and has won several awards including a varsity letter in Academics.

Bicego has devoted many hours to the Young Life organization. Her career interests for the future are studying criminal justice or fashion design.

Linden High School’s Olivia Stoddard is active in Student Council and has served as Class President in her junior and senior years.

She is a member of Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD), Link Crew, Battle of the Books, varsity track team and was the elected Homecoming Queen. She enjoys leadership roles, helping others and plans to continue her studies at Mott Community College and Michigan State University

To receive the Good Citizen Award, students wrote an essay on “What challenges will America face as we move forward into the future?” and provided information about activities with leadership, dependability, service, and patriotism.

The D.A.R. Good Citizen Award originated in 1934 to honor students who demonstrate dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism.

The Sashabaw Plains D.A.R. is open to all women who can prove their lineage back to a patriot of the Revolutionary War. For more information, contact sashabaw.michdar.net.