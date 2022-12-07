Sashabrawlers advance to States

The Sashabrawlers, a Clarkston FTC Robotics team, competed in the state-qualifying tournament on Nov. 12 in Rochester, and the team, made up of Matthew Hoag, Jack Klenow, Grant Nanzer, Eshan Patel, William Place, Zachary Reynolds, and Lars Wilson, sixth and seventh grade students from Sashabaw Middle School, came in first place as part of the top winning alliance.

Coaches are Mike Reynolds and Dennis Klenow.

The Sashabrawlers, along with the ChickenBots, Delivery Ducks, Technadoes, and RoboWolves, make up a group of five Clarkston FTC teams that have worked since early September to design, build, program, test, and compete with their student-built robots against teams from around the county and state.

Additionally, teams are required to create a presentation to be judged outlining the qualities of their robot along with game strategy, components used, innovative ideas, and teamwork. Clarkston FTC stresses the importance of service to the community, supporting each other, and hard work.

The Sashabrawlers, along with the RoboWolves, now head to the state FTC tournament this weekend, Dec. 8-10, at Macomb Community College in Warren.

PHOTO: The Sashabrawlers include Matthew Hoag, Jack Klenow, Grant Nanzer, Eshan Patel, William Place (not pictured), Zachary Reynolds, and Lars Wilson. The team is off to the FTC state championship this weekend. Photo provided