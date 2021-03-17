SCAMP a go for summer 2021

Clarkston SCAMP will begin taking applications online for this summer’s camp, beginning Monday, April 5.

“We are excited to have SCAMP back this year,” said Aimee Baker, executive director. “We are excited to have our campers back.

“We are committed to keeping everyone as safe as possible.”

SCAMP will run Monday through Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Clarkston Junior High School from June 28 to July 28.

There is no camp on Monday, July 5 for the holiday.

This year’s SCAMP will run at half capacity with 100 SCAMPers, this is based on projected staffing and to also accommodate social distancing to maximum extent possible during COVID-19.

Based on current health updates and guidelines, SCAMP will safely operate with a few adjustments.

They will follow current health guidelines including requiring staff and SCAMPers to wear masks (unless this guideline is adjusted by the Health Department prior to SCAMP starting).

Applications will be accessible on the SCAMP website, www.clarkstonscamp.org, beginning Monday April 5, and need to be completed and submitted online by Friday, May 14.

SCAMP is a five-week program developed and designed for children and young adults with special needs.

For more information on SCAMP or for questions, visit clarkstonscamp.org, or call Baker at 248-623-8087.