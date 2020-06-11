SCAMP hosting parade, ice cream social July 28

While SCAMP has been canceled for the summer, the organization still wants to do something fun for the kids.

There will be a drive-through parade/ice cream social for the kids on Tuesday, July 28, from 2-4 p.m. at the Clarkston Community Schools administration building, 6389 Clarkston Road.

A DJ, fire and police vehicles, ice cream truck, superheroes and more will be part of the day.

The kids are asked to stay in their cars and drive through to wave to friends and teachers.