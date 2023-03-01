Scholarship winner

By Wendi Reardon Price

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Keira Tolmie was one of 14 student-athletes selected by the Michigan High School Athletic Association from Class A schools to receive a scholarship through the MHSAA/Farm Bureau Insurance Scholar-Athlete Award program.

“I was really excited and honored to represent Clarkston on such a large scale,” shared Tolmie, a Clarkston High School senior who is in her fourth year with the varsity girls basketball and varsity softball teams.

She heard about the scholarship serving on the MHSAA Student Advisory Council since the 2021-2022 school year.

“It was a long application process. There’s a ton of people who applied,” she said. “I wasn’t sure there was even a chance I could win. I was very excited and honored when I found out I won. It’s a big experience and opportunity.”

Tolmie shared she was excited just to be selected to be in the top 120 out of a total of 1,440 applicants.

Tolmie has signed her letter of intent to continue her education and softball career at Central Michigan University.

“I took a long time through my recruiting process to visit all the schools,” Tolmie said. “CMU stood out to me because of the coaches, everything about them. I love the family atmosphere. The team is amazing. They have a very good chemistry. They have the programs I am very interested in. My goal is to become a radiologist. They have a lot of pre-med routes I can go.

A bonus for Tolmie is playing one year with her sister, Abbey, who will be a senior. We missed our high school opportunity with COVID canceling our 2020 season when I was a freshman was Abbey was a senior. Although I’ve loved everything about being a Clarkston Wolf, I am extremely excited to attend Central next year to play softball and pursue my goal of becoming a radiologist.

Keira is preparing for the post-season with the Clarkston Girls Varsity Basketball and then wrapping up the year with softball.

“Once basketball starts, the year just flies by,” she said.

She shared senior year is going really good.

“I have been staying busy with MHSAA Student Advisory Council, basketball season and being a part of the leadership program at school takes a lot of time,” she said. “My role on the student advisory council has been essential to me becoming the person I am today.

“The opportunities it has provided have given me leadership roles such as speaking at the Sportsmanship Summit, presenting the state championship trophy at both basketball and football finals, and providing a students perspective on current issues/proposals that impact high school sports. It’s always fun staying busy and doing everything I can.”

Keira added there is a lot she can take to the meetings and bring back to Clarkston.

“I usually have conversations with Mr. Jeff Kosin, our athletic director, after all my MHSAA meetings and bring back what I can back to help Clarkston. Being part of the leadership class has been helpful. I have learned a lot of leadership skills and social skills from being part of the meetings.”

Keira has a 4.2 GPA and is participating in her second year of National Honor Society. She also is a youth sports camp counselor and is a elementary school mentor for refugee student this year.

Her parents are Scott and Stacey Tolmie.