School budget public hearing, 6-10-19

CLARKSTON COMMUNITY SCHOOLS

NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING

ON PROPOSED 2019-2020 BUDGET

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 6:30 pm,

at Clarkston Community Schools, 6389 Clarkston Road, Clarkston, Michigan, the Board of Education of Clarkston Community Schools will hold a public hearing to consider the District’s proposed 2019-2020 budget.

The Board may not adopt its proposed 2019-2020 budget until after a public hearing. A copy of the proposed 2019-2020 budget will be available for public inspection beginning at 8:00 am, on Monday, June 10, 2019, at the Clarkston Community Schools Administration Building, 6389 Clarkston Road, Clarkston, Michigan, 48346.

The proposed 2019-2020 budget for Clarkston Community Schools will be a subject of this hearing.

This notice is given by order of the Board of Education.

Steve Hyer, Secretary