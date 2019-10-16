School PA bids

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Public Address System Upgrades

The Clarkston Community Schools’ Board of Education will receive firm prime contractor bids to provide public address sytem upgrades at the Administration/Early Childhood Building, Andersonville Elementary, Bailey Lake Elementary, Bus Garage, Clarkston Elementary, Clarkston High School, Clarkston Junior High School, Renaissance High School, Independence Elementary, North Sashabaw Elementary, Pine Knob Elementary, Sashabaw Middle School, and Springfield Plains Elementary within Clarkston Community Schools. Proposed systems shall be configured and installed to service Owner’s classrooms across multiple instructional facilities and as described herein.

The bidding documents consist of plans and specifications prepared by Communications by Design of Grand Rapids, MI. . Documents may be downloaded through Pipeline. If you need assistance downloading them through Pipeline, please contact Joe Evangelista or Shawn Debo at George W. Auch Company. There will also be one set for review at the office of the Construction Manager, George W. Auch Company, 65 University Dr, Pontiac, MI 48342, Ph: 248.334.2000, on or after 1:00 pm, Tuesday, October 15, 2019.

A pre-bid meeting will be held at 3:30 pm, Monday October 28, 2019 . Attendees are to meet at the main entry to Clarkston High School located at 6093 Flemings Lake Rd, Clarkston, MI 48346. Additional building visits will take place immediately following the meeting at Clarkston High School.

Each proposal must be submitted in duplicate on the forms furnished by the architect and must be completed in full. The proposal shall be sealed in an opaque envelope and marked with the name of the bidder and the project name . Proposals are to be addressed and delivered to:

Clarkston Community Schools

Public Address System Upgrades

Attn: Wes Goodman

6389 Clarkston Road

Clarkston, MI 48346

Bids shall be delivered no later than 12:00 pm noon (EST), Monday, November 11, 2019 to the location indicated above or to the office of the George W. Auch Company located at 65 University Dr., Pontiac, MI 48342. The Board of Education will not open, consider, nor accept a bid received after the date and time specified for bid submission. All late bid proposals will be returned to the bidder unopened.

A bid bond executed by a Treasury listed surety company acceptable to Clarkston Community Schools or a cashier’s check in the amount of at least 5% of the sum of the proposal payable to Clarkston Community Schools shall be submitted with each proposal over $24,924. All proposals shall be firm for a period of ninety (90) days.

Bids will be publicly opened and read at the Administration Building, located at 6389 Clarkston Road, Clarkston, Michigan 48346 starting at 12:30 pm (EST), November 11, 2019.

Successful bidders whose proposals are $50,000 or more will be required to furnish a satisfactory Performance and Payment Bond by a Treasury listed surety in the amount of 100% of their bid. The cost of the Bond shall be included in each proposal.

Bids shall be accompanied by a sworn and notarized statement disclosing any familial relationship that exists between the owner or any employee of the bidder and any member of the board or the superintendent. Additionally, bids shall be accompanied by a sworn and notarized statement for the Iran Economic Sanctions Act Affidavit of Compliance . Bids not accompanied by these sworn and notarized statements will not be accepted by the Board.

The Board of Education reserves the right to reject any and/or all bids in whole or in part and to waive any informality or irregularity therein, or to award the contract to other than the low bidder, in its sole discretion. Clarkston Community Schools reserve the right to accept that bid which in its opinion, is in the best interest of the Owner.

Board of Education

Clarkston Community Schools