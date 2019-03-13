School renovation bids

Advertisement to Bid

Clarkston Community Schools will be receiving sealed bids for “Asbestos Abatement at North Sashabaw Elementary School and Clarkston Junior High School for Summer 2019 Renovations”. These projects will be completed in June and July of 20 19, prior to planned renovations activities and will include the removal and disposal of asbestos floor tile, asbestos floor tile mastic, sinks with asbestos undercoating and non-asbestos carpet materials. Bids will be RECEIVED until 1:00 pm local time Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Sealed bids should be mailed or delivered to: Sealed Bid: Asbestos; Asbestos Abatement – Asbestos Abatement at North Sashabaw Elementary and Clarkston Junior High School for Summer 2019 Renovations; Attn: Mr. Wes Goodman, Executive Director, Operations, Clarkston & Lake Orion Community Schools; 6389 Clarkston Road, Clarkston, MI 48346. The OPENING of the bids will take place at that time. Bid documents are available from Arch Environmental Group, 37720 Interchange Drive, Farmington Hills, Michigan 4833 5, (248) 426-0 165, www.archenvgroup.com, starting Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at 5:30 P.M. All bids shall be accompanied by a sworn statement, in accordance with MCL 380.1267, disclosing any familial relationship that exists between the owner(s) or any employee of the bidder and any member of the Board of Education of the School District or the Superintendent of the School District. All bids shall be accompanied by a sworn statement, in accordance with MCL 129.3 13, certifying that the bidder is not an Iran linked business. The Board of Education shall not accept a bid that does not include sworn and notarized copies of the familial relationship disclosure statement and affidavit of compliance with the Iran Sanction Act. Clarkston Community Schools reserves the right to reject any or all bids either in whole or in part or to waive any informalities or irregularities that may be in the best interest of the School District.