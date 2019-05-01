School tax hearing

NOTICE OF PUBLIC TAX HEARING

CLARKSTON COMMUNITY SCHOOLS

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 6:45 p.m.,

at Clarkston Community Schools, 6389 Clarkston Road, Clarkston, Michigan, the Board of Education of Clarkston Community Schools will hold a public hearing to consider the District’s proposed 2019-2020 property tax millage rate.

The Board may not adopt its proposed 2019-2020 property tax millage rate until after a public hearing.

The property tax millage rate proposed to be levied to support the 2019-2020 budget will be a subject of this hearing.

This notice is given by order of the Board of Education.

Steve Hyer, Secretary