School tutoring

Does your student need additional help with school? Looking for tutoring, but unable to afford it? Clarkston Area Youth Assistance may be able to help.

Skill building scholarships for tutoring are available for families that income-qualify.

Scholarships can be used for tutoring sessions with a tutor of your choosing.

Contact Clarkston Area Youth Assistance now to see if your student qualifies or to find out more information by calling 248-623-4313.