Schools continue to pitch in with community support during pandemic

Clarkston Community Schools continues to answer the call for community support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are just a few of the ways CCS students, staff, and families are pitching in to do their part.

FREE SCHOOL BREAKFASTS & LUNCHES

Clarkston Community Schools, in partnership with Chartwells School Dining, is committed to providing free access to the nutrition our students need. While schools are closed, we are offering free breakfast and lunch for all children.

Since starting our program in March, we are proud to have served 68,974 meals with the help of a team of rotating volunteers who support meal distribution at seven locations, rain or shine.

TECHNOLOGY LOANS

Last week, our Instructional Technology team facilitated device loans for families to use in Virtual At-Home Learning. All told, the IT team packaged and distributed 1,108 Chromebooks. The district also loaned 107 hot spots to families in need of Internet services.

TEAM RUSH PPE PRINTING

Our technology-minded Team RUSH Robotics students put 3D printers to use to create more than 550 3D-printed masks, face shield headbands,and mask extenders to donate to healthcare providers. Each print takes approximately three hours and depending on the machine can print up to three bands at a time.

DISTRICT PPE DONATIONS

Responding to the need for personal protective equipment in the medical community, our district Facilities team worked with building staff members to collect hundreds of boxes of gloves, masks, and safety goggles, as well as containers of hand sanitizer and antibacterial surface wipes. These items were donated to Clarkston Medical Group, Beaumont Hospital, and Henry Ford Health System.

INDEPENDENCE ELEMENTARY S.O.C.K.S. WEEK

This week, the students, staff, and families of Independence Elementary used their powers of love and kindness to continue a very special 17-year Independence Elementary tradition – the annual IE all-school Clarkston Academic Service Learning #clarkstonasl project, S.O.C.K.S. (“Serving Our Community Kid Style”)!

The IE staff, led by first-grade teacher Anne Duffy, did not want to see this treasured tradition come to an end due to the school shut down. With the help of our staff and community, Anne reached out to hospitals, local businesses, and families to see how the IE family could continue to serve our community as a school – all from home. She created an amazing opportunity for our students, staff, and family to serve for a week!

IE staff and students sent words of encouragement and $1,020.83 in donations to healthcare heroes and other essential workers. On Earth Day, students worked hard to “Clean Up! Cheer Up!” our community. To read about all of their projects and see more photos, please visit the 2020 S.O.C.K.S. Facebook page.

“BE THE LIGHT” PROJECT

Next week, CCS will introduce a way for the entire community to get involved and continue spreading love and light to others during this unprecedented time. Keep an eye on your inbox and CCS social media for more information.