Schools work on virtual learning

BY MATT MACKINDER

Clarkston News Staff Writer

Clarkston Community Schools is considering virtual education after April 3, when spring break was supposed to come to an end, pending changes to state-mandated restrictions.

“When school resumes after spring break, either virtually or traditionally, teams will coordinate previously scheduled IEPs (Individualized Education Programs) with parents,” said Kathy Christopher, executive director for student support services. “It is likely these will be convened virtually, and we will share updates in advance. We will also organize plans to maintain ongoing communication and collaboration between students, parents and staff.”

Through March 27, the district is sharing resources and enrichment activities with families at clarkston.k12.mi.us.

“We also have a link for parents of students with IEPs, listing resources shared by our staff,” Christopher said.

Staff will continue to check their emails if families have questions about any of the resources shared.

“There is no obligation for students to participate with these resources or activities,” she said. “We are just providing options for those who are interested.”

Due to the mandated restrictions implemented by the state, staff are currently refraining from any direct student contact.

Christopher said any families with questions can contact her at 248-623-8080 or kkchristopher@clarkston.k12.mi.us.