Scott Alan Himes, born and raised in Clarkston, May 3, 1962 – October 2, 2019

Son of Carolyn Oates

Brother of:

Karen Hardy (John)

Sheryl Marcos

Carol Blank (Lawayne)

Wendy George (Jr.)

Special Uncle to:

Nicole, Todd, Kimber, Kennedy, and Lyndon McMahon.

Also, David, Shelly, Jason, Ashley, Kelly, Travis and Lynn

Preceded in death by his brother Todd Himes, Grandparents Alan and Mildred Cross, and Wendell Oates

Scott came to Englewood at the age of 18. He worked as a self-taught cook at local restaurants. He took pride in working at the Flying Bridge which let him to be part-owner of the Prime Time restaurant.

He lived out his dream of buying a boat and fishing every chance he could.

He was a member of the Chamber of Commerce and Eagles organizations. If you knew Scott Himes, chances are he touched your heart deeply.

Funeral services are at the Englewood Methodist Church on Saturday, October 12th at 1:00 PM in the Doan Chapel. 700 Dearborn, Englewood, FL 34223.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Englewood Methodist Church, Youth Department, at 700 Dearborn, Englewood, FL 34223 or Oakland Woods Baptist Church at 5628 Maybee Rd., Clarkston, MI 48346, in the name of Scott Himes.