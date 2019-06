Music fans gather in the park for the season’s first Concert in the Park.

The Uprizin Steel Band Quartet performed Caribbean/Steel Pan music to kick off the 2019 Concerts in the Park series in Depot Park downtown, Friday night. Local singers Becca Violassi and Josh Thayer opened the concert, which included concessions sold by DRAW, Disaster Relief At Work.

The Out of Favor Boys perform blues, swing, and soul at this Friday’s concert. Music starts at 6 p.m.