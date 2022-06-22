Senior living workshop

Senior Care of Michigan is hosting a series of free, educational workshops focused on senior living.

During the workshops, attendees will learn: How to protect one’s assets and home from nursing home expenses; The difference between Medicare and Medicaid; New tax rules on IRA’s, 401Ks, 403b, and other retirement accounts; How to avoid probate and How to reduce or eliminate taxes on Social Security income.

Workshops are scheduled on Tuesday, June 28 at 10 a.m. at the Orion Center in Lake Orion and at the Hyatt Place at 2:30 p.m. in Auburn Hills.

Workshops also scheduled on Wednesday, June 29th, 10:00am and 6:30 pm at the American Legion Post 63 in Clarkston and 2:30 p.m. at the American Legion Post 108 in Oxford.

Seating is limited. Pre-registration is required. Call today to register at 877-326-6722.