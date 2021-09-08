Senior Town Hall, Thursday, September 23, 1:30 p.m., Senior Community Center – Bartsch Hall, 6000 Clarkston Road. Join the town hall to help identify gaps in services for senior residents. The town halls are presented by the Oakland County Board of Commissioners’ Healthy Aging Oakland County Ad Hoc Committee in partnership with the Area Agency on Aging 1-B. For your convenience and safety, options for in-person or remote attendance are available for each meeting. For more information or questions, call 248-858-0100 or email boc@oakgov.com.