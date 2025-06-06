Sherill Dettore Baker, 76

Sherill Dettore Baker, long-time resident of Clarkston, MI. Born February 13th, 1949 in Highland Park, MI to Louis and Marie Dettore; passed away on May 25, 2025 at the age of 76. Wife of Bruce Baker for 19 years. Mother of Tony Dettore (Sabra), Michael Allingham (Andrea), and Ana Allingham (Shannon). Stepmother to Scott (Mary) Baker, Elizabeth (Steve) Hendershott, Carrie (Chad) Visgar, Andrea (Jay) Burke and Christopher Baker. Grandmother and Great Grandmother to many. Preceded in death by her brothers Fred and Joe Dettore. Sherill was a highly successful real estate broker for over 50 years. Her strength is her determination, having just recently completed the requirements to receive her high school diploma at the age of 76. Her love for her family never wavered.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on June 6 at St Rita Catholic Church 309 E Maple St Holly, MI with lunch to be served immediately following at The Shop on Elm 220 Elm St Holly, MI.