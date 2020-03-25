Shipping containers ord

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

April 9, 2020

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION

Please take notice that the Independence Township Planning Commission, Oakland County, Michigan, will hold a Public Hearing on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. for the purpose of considering Zoning Ordinance Text Amendments. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the meeting will be a Webex meeting online. Please check the Township Website Calendar for the link to join the meeting regarding the following

PC File #2020-003 Zoning Ordinance Text Amendments: Shipping Containers

Revisions to Article 2 (Definitions) and revisions to Section 5.06 (Accessory Building and Structures) for the purposes of prohibiting cargo containers in residential areas and regulation of portable storage containers in residential areas.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN THAT THE ABOVE REQUEST MAY BE EXAMINED at the Township Building Department during regular business hours. Written comments may be sent to the Planning Commission c/o the Independence Township Building Department, 6483 Waldon Center Dr., Clarkston, MI 48346 prior to the Public Hearing/Meeting.

For further information call (248) 625-8111.

____________________________________

Cari Neubeck, Clerk