Shirley A. Tersigni, 94

Shirley A. Tersigni of Holly; passed away May 12, 2024; age 94; preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Joseph and her son Kevin. Loving mother of Aletha (late Duane) Bills, Susan (late Timothy Bills) Tersigni, Stephen (Anetta) Tersigni, Yvonne (Randy) Brewer, Mark Tersigni and Vincent (Lori) Tersigni. Mother in law of Dawn Tersigni. Proud grandma of 16 grandchildren, many great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter. Sister of the late Lucille Wooley.

Shirley loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She was devout in faith and was a member of Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church. She owned and operated the Houghton Lake office of Times Realty. Shirley enjoyed gardening, road trips and was always lucky when visiting Las Vegas and Reno.

Rosary Service Wednesday, May 15 at 7:00 p.m. at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston where friends may visit Wednesday 3:00-9:00 pm. Funeral Mass Thursday, May 16 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Waterford. (In state at church at 9:30 a.m.) Rite of Committal All Saints Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors or Right to Life.

