Shirley Altman, 92

Shirley (Terry) Altman, previously of Gaylord, passed away March 18, 2021 at the age of 92.

She was born on Oct 21, 1928 in Howell to Marian and Earl Terry. She and her sister Norma grew up in Clarkston, where her parents owned and operated Terry’s Market. Shirley graduated from Mercy School of Nursing in Detroit in 1950 and was awarded her RN license.

That fall, she married Howard Altman, a former Clarkston village clerk and director of elections for Oakland County. Together, they raised five children, Kathleen (Don) Ireland, Kristine Iid, Stephanie (Michael) Bonvallet, Sandra Altman, and Scott (Lynette) Altman.

Shirley was a longtime pediatric nurse who worked for Dr. James O’Neill.

Upon retirement, Shirley and Howard moved to Gaylord. They spent many years enjoying the Michaywe community, traveling in their motor home, and seeing family.

In 2016, Shirley moved to Georgia to be near her son Scott and his family. Here she lived at Thrive of Frederica, an assisted living community, on St. Simons Island, Georgia.

Shirley will be laid to rest alongside her husband, Howard, and daughter Sandra, at Otsego Lake Township Cemetery, Gaylord.

Shirley was a mother of five, a grandmother of seven, a great-grandmother of four, and a great-great grandmother of one. She will be forever remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, nurse, and friend.

The family will have a private graveside service at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Nelson Funeral Home, Gaylord.