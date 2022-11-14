Shirley Stoecklin, 92

Shirley Mae Ruth Stoecklin, of Clarkston, went to be with her Lord on November 13, 2022 at the age of 92.

Beloved wife of Joseph for nearly 72 years, loving mother of Richard (Rita) Stoecklin, Robert (late Norma) Stoecklin, Martin (Debbie) Stoecklin, Michael Stoecklin, Kevin (Eileen) Stoecklin, Pamela (Scott) Simot, and Sandra (Paul) VanHeulen, proud Grandma of Shauna, Martin, Angela, Kimberly, Amy, Joel, Cameron, Aaron, Michael, Joseph, Elizabeth, and Nate, and Great Grandma to several.

Shirley was dedicated to not only her husband, seven children, and many grandchildren, but also the hundreds of students she drove on her bus for Waterford Schools over the years.

Shirley enjoyed spending the summers at her cottage in Oscoda, enjoying all the beauty that northern Michigan has to offer. In her free time, she liked crocheting, playing cards, camping, and going to the casino, but most importantly, spending time with her family.

Friends may visit at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, on Thursday, November 17, from 4-8 p.m. with an evening rosary service. A funeral mass will be held the next day, Friday, November 18, at 11 a.m. at St. Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston. Family and friends may arrive at church any time after 10:30 a.m. Private interment at All Saints Cemetery, Clarkston.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

