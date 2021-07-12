Shirley Watson, 83

Shirley J. Watson, of Oxford , formerly of Ortonville and Clarkston, passed away July 10, 2021 after a short illness at the age of 83.

Wife of Donald for 63 years.

Mother of Kamala McLarty and Rebecca (late Mark) Gieseking, grandma of Matthew McLarty, Andrew “A.J.” (Mandy) McLarty, Courtney Gieseking, Amber (Josh) Marck, Jessica Gieseking, and Markie Gieseking, great-grandma “Gigi” of Henry Marck, sister of Helen McClellan, Ruth Ann (Gus) Firu, and Jack (late Robin) Betts. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her siblings Ivan, Raymond, Edgar, Ronald, Lee, Joanne, and Bill.

Shirley retired from Farmer Jack, Drayton Plains. She enjoyed going to the casino, camping, bowling and traveling. She and her husband were active at the American Legion Post 63.

Memorial service is Friday, July 16 at 11 a.m. at First Congregational Church, Clarkston. Friends may visit at the church at 10 a.m. Interment at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

Memorials may be made to First Congregational Church for the food ministry.

